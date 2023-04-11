Senior Airman Bryan Montgomery, 8th Operations Support Squadron targeting analyst works on a computer wearing 3-D glasses on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2023. As a targeting analyst, the 3-D glasses help him see the field in three dimensions, allowing him to better calculate targets, distances and destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2023 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 03:57 Photo ID: 7756890 VIRIN: 230424-F-YO204-2054 Resolution: 5334x3549 Size: 1.41 MB Location: 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.