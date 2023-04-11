Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery [Image 1 of 3]

    Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery

    26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.24.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Bryan Montgomery, 8th Operations Support Squadron targeting analyst, poses for a photo (with his team) on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2023. Pride of the Pack selectees are recognized with a commanders' coin and a wing wide briefing and discuss their award on AFN Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

    This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AirInterdiction #PrideOfThePack #OperationsSupportSquadron #F16Fighting Falcon

