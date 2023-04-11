Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery

Senior Airman Bryan Montgomery, 8th Operations Support Squadron targeting analyst, poses for a photo (with his team) on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2023. Pride of the Pack selectees are recognized with a commanders' coin and a wing wide briefing and discuss their award on AFN Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).

