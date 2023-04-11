Senior Airman Bryan Montgomery, 8th Operations Support Squadron targeting analyst, poses for a photo (with his team) on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 24, 2023. Pride of the Pack selectees are recognized with a commanders' coin and a wing wide briefing and discuss their award on AFN Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat).
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 03:57
|Photo ID:
|7756889
|VIRIN:
|230424-F-YO204-2005
|Resolution:
|4511x3001
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|26, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pride of the Pack: SrA Mongomery [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
