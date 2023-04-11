31st MEU CommEx

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Garcia, a satellite communications operator with the command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets up a Tampa Microwave satellite dish during a communications exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2023. The communication field exercise was conducted to increase military occupation specialty knowledge and train for future deployments. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.1682 Date Posted: 04.24.2023 02:52 Photo ID: 7756877 VIRIN: 230424-M-CX509-1030 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 6.37 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP