    31st MEU CommEx [Image 3 of 4]

    31st MEU CommEx

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.19.1682

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Garcia, a satellite communications operator with the command element, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets up a Tampa Microwave satellite dish during a communications exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 24, 2023. The communication field exercise was conducted to increase military occupation specialty knowledge and train for future deployments. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.19.1682
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023
    Photo ID: 7756876
    VIRIN: 230424-M-CX509-1023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, 31st MEU CommEx [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Bridgette Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

