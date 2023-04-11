Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from the Best Signal Squad competition go to the board.

    Soldiers from the Best Signal Squad competition go to the board.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Noah Sladek 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Soldiers competing in the Best Signal Squad prepare for questions at Camp Humphreys, Republic of South Korea on April 19, 2023.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.24.2023 02:23
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    This work, Soldiers from the Best Signal Squad competition go to the board. [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Noah Sladek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

