    Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4]

    Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Marcus Stanley 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – U.S Navy Sailors play volleyball during a Captain’s Cup event onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia April 24, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia Public Affairs)

    This work, Diego Garcia [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Marcus Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

