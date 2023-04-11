Lt. j.g. Tyler Peterson (left) and Petty Officer 2nd Class Arik Pulsifer (right) assist two Ecuadorian SAR survivors disembark U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak at U.S. Coast Guard Base Honolulu on April 8, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2023 00:47
|Photo ID:
|7756741
|VIRIN:
|230804-G-G2014-9016
|Resolution:
|3221x1985
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists two Ecuadorian SAR survivors [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT