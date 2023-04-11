U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists two Ecuadorian SAR survivors

Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Baez (left) and Petty Officer 2nd Class Arik Pulsifer (center) assist an Ecuadorian SAR survivor (right) aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak's small boat while alongside the bulk carrier M/V MARIPERLA on April 8, 2023.
|04.08.2023
|04.24.2023 00:47
|7756727
|230804-G-G2014-9015
|1600x900
|0 B
|HI, US
|3
|0
