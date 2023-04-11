Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists two Ecuadorian SAR survivors [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak assists two Ecuadorian SAR survivors

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Petty Officer 1st Class Luis Baez (left) and Petty Officer 2nd Class Arik Pulsifer (center) assist an Ecuadorian SAR survivor (right) aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak's small boat while alongside the bulk carrier M/V MARIPERLA on April 8, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Location: HI, US
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Search and rescue
    Hawaii
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Luis Baez
    Arik Pulsifer

