    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak bids farewell to Marine

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Corporal Canyon McDonald (center), a U.S. Marine linguist supporting U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak, gives remarks during a farewell ceremony aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) on April 8, 2023 (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Arik Pulsifer).

    U.S. Marine Corps
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    Joseph Blinsky
    Joseph Fox
    Canyon McDonald

