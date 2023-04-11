Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak hosts Australian Border Force Exchange Officer [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak hosts Australian Border Force Exchange Officer

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Australian Border Force Exchange Officer Mr. Glenn Wells (center) operates U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak's small boat alongside Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Raska (left) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaylin White (right) on April 7, 2023 (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Arik Pulsifer).

    Date Taken: 04.07.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 21:29
    VIRIN: 230704-G-G2014-1002
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Australian Border Force
    Glenn Wells
    Jaylin White
    Phillip Raska

