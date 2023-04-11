Australian Border Force Exchange Officer Mr. Glenn Wells (center) operates U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak's small boat alongside Petty Officer 1st Class Phillip Raska (left) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaylin White (right) on April 7, 2023 (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Arik Pulsifer).
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 21:29
|Photo ID:
|7756522
|VIRIN:
|230704-G-G2014-1002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|19
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak hosts Australian Border Force Exchange Officer [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT