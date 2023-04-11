Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak hosts Australian Border Force Exchange Officer [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak hosts Australian Border Force Exchange Officer

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2023

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Lt. Joseph Blinsky (left), Australian Border Force exchange officer Mr. Glenn Wells (center), and Lt. Joseph Fox (right) pose for a picture following a farewell ceremony aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) on April 8, 2023 (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 2nd Class Arik Pulsifer).

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)
    Joseph Blinsky
    Australian Border Force
    Glenn Wells
    Joseph Fox

