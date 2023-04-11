Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Heath Jones and Adm. Linda Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, speak with members from USCGC Oliver Berry, USCGC Joseph Gerczak, and USCGC William Hart during an all-hands in Honolulu, Hawaii.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 20:07 Photo ID: 7756479 VIRIN: 222209-G-G2014-3005 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 0 B Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard leaders visit Honolulu FRCs [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.