    U.S. Coast Guard leaders visit Honolulu FRCs [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Coast Guard leaders visit Honolulu FRCs

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Heath Jones and Adm. Linda Fagan, Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, speak with members from USCGC Oliver Berry, USCGC Joseph Gerczak, and USCGC William Hart during an all-hands in Honolulu, Hawaii.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard (MCPOCG)
    Commandant of the Coast Guard
    Linda Fagan
    Heath Jones

