Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan and Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Coast Guard Heath Jones speak to members from USCGC Oliver Berry, USCGC Joseph Gerczak, and USCGC William Hart during an all-hands in Honolulu, Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 20:07
|Photo ID:
|7756478
|VIRIN:
|222209-G-G2014-3004
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard leaders visit Honolulu FRCs [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
