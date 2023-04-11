Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party [Image 7 of 8]

    2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party

    PORT ROYAL, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Coots 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, introduces their entire team during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party in Port Royal, South Carolina, April 22, 2023. The Airshow After Party was a chance for the local community to meet with the Blue Angels and other performers from the 2023 Beaufort Air Show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Coots)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 19:46
    Photo ID: 7756457
    VIRIN: 220422-M-QQ291-2127
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: PORT ROYAL, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    SOCOM
    Beaufort
    Blue Angels
    2023 Beaufort Airshow
    AfterParty

