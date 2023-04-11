U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dana Reminsky, vocalist, Parris Island Band, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Report Depot, greets a fan during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party in Port Royal, South Carolina, April 22, 2023. The Airshow After Party was a chance for the local community to meet with performers from the 2023 Beaufort Air Show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Coots)

Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2023