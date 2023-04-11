U.S. Marine Corps U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dana Reminsky, vocalist, Parris Island Band, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Report Depot, greets a fan during the 2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party in Port Royal, South Carolina, April 22, 2023. The Airshow After Party was a chance for the local community to meet with performers from the 2023 Beaufort Air Show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Coots)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 19:46
|Photo ID:
|7756455
|VIRIN:
|220422-M-QQ291-1547
|Resolution:
|5478x3652
|Size:
|990.92 KB
|Location:
|PORT ROYAL, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT