U.S. Special Operations Command Parachute Team, attends the 2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party in Port Royal, South Carolina, April 22, 2023. The Airshow After Party was a chance for the local community to meet with performers from the 2023 Beaufort Air Show. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mason Coots)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 19:46 Photo ID: 7756454 VIRIN: 220422-M-QQ291-1250 Resolution: 3148x4722 Size: 838.19 KB Location: PORT ROYAL, SC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow After Party [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Mason Coots, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.