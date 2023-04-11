Suicide survivor shares story of resilience with Airmen

Kevin Hines, motivational speaker and suicide attempt survivor, right, talks with Airman 1st Class Joseph Marshall, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems apprentice, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2023. Kadena Airmen shared their personal stories with Hines after the seminar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

