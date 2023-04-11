Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide survivor shares story of resilience with Airmen [Image 5 of 5]

    Suicide survivor shares story of resilience with Airmen

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Kevin Hines, motivational speaker and suicide attempt survivor, right, talks with Airman 1st Class Joseph Marshall, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuels systems apprentice, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2023. Kadena Airmen shared their personal stories with Hines after the seminar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Suicide survivor shares story of resilience with Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

