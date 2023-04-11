Suicide survivor shares story of resilience with Airmen

Kevin Hines, motivational speaker and suicide attempt survivor, talks with Airmen regarding mental stress and suicidal thoughts at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2023. Hines visited Kadena to speak with Airmen and shared his experience in surviving a suicide attempt. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

