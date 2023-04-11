Suicide survivor shares story of resilience with Airmen

Kevin Hines, motivational speaker and suicide attempt survivor, delivers a speech about resilience at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2023. Hines shared his story of rising above the statistics and stressed the importance of self-care and mental health awareness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

