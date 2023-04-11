Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services Chapter 12 Evaluation [Image 8 of 8]

    CNRJ Fire &amp; Emergency Services Chapter 12 Evaluation

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 20, 2023) - Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services firefighters discuss operations during a Chapter 12 drill evaluation onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    This work, CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services Chapter 12 Evaluation [Image 8 of 8], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

