YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 20, 2023) - A Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire & Emergency Services firefighter boards the USS Rafael Peralta during a Chapter 12 drill evaluation onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 7756435 VIRIN: 230420-N-BB059-1027 Resolution: 6283x4193 Size: 2.34 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNRJ Fire & Emergency Services Chapter 12 Evaluation [Image 8 of 8], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.