U.S. Special Operations Command Para-commandos parachute into the 2023 Beaufort Airshow during the national anthem at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, South Carolina, April 23, 2023. Thousands of spectators traveled to the Beaufort area to watch the air show and experience local food, culture and to see aerial performances by military and civilian aircraft. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Hernan Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 17:34 Photo ID: 7756374 VIRIN: 230423-M-FW726-1048 Resolution: 3003x2002 Size: 165.36 KB Location: MCAS BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Beaufort Airshow [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Hernan Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.