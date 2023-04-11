Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H. W. Bush Returns Home from Deployment [Image 8 of 10]

    USS George H. W. Bush Returns Home from Deployment

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 23, 2023) A Sailor assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) embraces his partner after the ship's return to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight-month deployment, April 23, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

    homecoming
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush
    navy
    military homecoming

