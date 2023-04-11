USS George H. W. Bush Returns Home from Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (April 23, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), along with the staff of carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, wave to family members as the ship returns to Naval Station Norfolk following an eight-month deployment, April 23, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG was deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch)

