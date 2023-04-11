Norfolk, Va. (April 22, 2023). Charles Fowler, a volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with museum visitors in the museum’s Civil War gallery on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is home to a robust volunteer corps, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2023 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7756119
|VIRIN:
|230423-N-TG517-015
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|NORFOLK , VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Museum volunteer in aciton [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT