Naval Museum volunteer in action

Norfolk, Va. (April 20, 2023) Chris Page, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran and volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with Gary Thompson, who served in the U.S. Army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment during the Vietnam War. The exchange occurred at the front desk of the museum, which is also home to their exhibit about the U.S. Navy’s role during the Vietnam War. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is home to a robust volunteer corps, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

