    Naval Museum volunteer in action [Image 3 of 6]

    Naval Museum volunteer in action

    NORFOLK , VA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Norfolk, Va. (April 20, 2023) Chris Page, a U.S. Navy Vietnam War Veteran and volunteer docent at the Hampton Roads Naval Museum, engages with Gary Thompson, who served in the U.S. Army’s 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment during the Vietnam War. The exchange occurred at the front desk of the museum, which is also home to their exhibit about the U.S. Navy’s role during the Vietnam War. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia. The museum is home to a robust volunteer corps, and is free to visit. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Museum volunteer in action [Image 6 of 6], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum, Museum Volunteer

