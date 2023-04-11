Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Defense Exercise Begins [Image 4 of 4]

    Cyber Defense Exercise Begins

    PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    Philippine representatives visit U.S. and Philippine service members in the first iteration of the Cyber Defense Exercise during Balikatan 23 at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, April 17, 2023. Balikatan 23, the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, featured an inaugural joint, bilateral cyber defense exercise. Five teams of cyber defense experts defended a simulated military network, critical civilian infrastructure and other digital nodes from simulated malign actors such as criminal gangs, hacker collectives and a fictitious nation-state. Balikatan provides a venue to modernize the U.S.-Philippine Defense Alliance, and improve collective capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

    This work, Cyber Defense Exercise Begins [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

