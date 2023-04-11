Philippine representatives gather for a brief from Philippine Navy Cmdr. Reynan Carrido, chief of the cyber space division, for the first iteration of the Cyber Defense Exercise during Balikatan 23 at Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, April 17, 2023. Balikatan 2023, the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, featured an inaugural joint, bilateral cyber defense exercise. Five teams of cyber defense experts defended a simulated military network, critical civilian infrastructure and other digital nodes from simulated malign actors such as criminal gangs, hacker collectives and a fictitious nation-state. Balikatan provides a venue to modernize the U.S. Philippine Defense Alliance, and improve collective capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Fred Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 08:01 Photo ID: 7755936 VIRIN: 230417-M-VI014-1019 Resolution: 6532x4355 Size: 1.92 MB Location: PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Defense Exercise Begins [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Fred Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.