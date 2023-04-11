Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America Fest 2023: Day 2 [Image 4 of 4]

    America Fest 2023: Day 2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A Japan Air Self Defense Force pilot briefs festival attendees about the JASDF F-15J Eagle during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. Festival attendees were able to view and learn about a wide variety of U.S., Japanese and Canadian aircraft during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 03:38
    Photo ID: 7755899
    VIRIN: 230423-F-VM929-0144
    Resolution: 7595x4882
    Size: 5.93 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America Fest 2023: Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America Fest 2023: Day 2
    America Fest 2023: Day 2
    America Fest 2023: Day 2
    America Fest 2023: Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena
    Festival
    Community
    America Fest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT