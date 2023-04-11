America Fest 2023: Day 2

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Medical Group show a festival attendee how to conduct tactical combat casualty care in the STEM Hangar during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. More than 30 science, technology, engineering and mathematics exhibits were set up to teach attendees about how STEM plays a role in each mission set that contributes to the defense of Japan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

