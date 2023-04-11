America Fest 2023: Day 2

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Medical Group shows a festival attendee how to conduct tactical combat casualty care during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

