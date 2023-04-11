Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America Fest 2023: Day 2 [Image 2 of 4]

    America Fest 2023: Day 2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Medical Group shows a festival attendee how to conduct tactical combat casualty care during America Fest 2023 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. America Fest gave local community members the opportunity to meet U.S. service members, learn about their role in the defense of Japan and experience American culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 03:37
    Photo ID: 7755897
    VIRIN: 230423-F-VM929-0178
    Resolution: 7461x5443
    Size: 4.55 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, America Fest 2023: Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    Festival
    Community
    America Fest

