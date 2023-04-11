America Fest 2023 attendees process through security at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2023 Date Posted: 04.23.2023 03:37 Photo ID: 7755896 VIRIN: 230423-F-VM929-0045 Resolution: 5535x3674 Size: 3.96 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America Fest 2023: Day 2 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.