    America Fest 2023: Day 2 [Image 1 of 4]

    America Fest 2023: Day 2

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    America Fest 2023 attendees process through security at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2023. America Fest is Kadena Air Base’s open house event where attendees viewed static aircraft displays, interacted with U.S. service members and enjoyed a wide variety of entertainment and activities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Kadena
    Festival
    Community
    America Fest

