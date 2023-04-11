Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines [Image 11 of 12]

    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    04.17.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    Filipino students' wave to Philippine and U.S. service members during a basic medical class given by Philippine and U.S. service members, as a part of Balikatan 23 in Antique, Philippines, April 17, 2023. Medical personnel with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Balikatan Medical Interoperability Training Team taught basic medical classes to local families and members of the community, such as women’s health, dental care, stress management and common diseases, to bring awareness and medical safety to the public. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 00:02
    Photo ID: 7755877
    VIRIN: 230417-M-EA659-1112
    Resolution: 5457x3638
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Sarah Pysher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    BK 23; Balikatan 23; Philippines; U.S. Army; USMC; FriendsPartnersAllie
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines
    Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Philippines
    U.S. Army
    FriendsPartnersAllie
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT