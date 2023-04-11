Balikatan 23 | MIT Teaches Basic Medical Class, Province of Antique, Philippines

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Christian Lares, a medical provider with 3rd Dental Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, teaches a basic medical class to members of the local community as a part of Balikatan 23 in Antique, Philippines, April 17, 2023. Medical personnel with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Balikatan Medical Interoperability Training Team taught basic medical classes to local families and members of the community, such as women’s health, dental care, stress management and common diseases, to bring awareness and medical safety to the public. Balikatan, Tagalog for “shoulder-to-shoulder,” is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise provides unique opportunities for participating forces to increase interoperability and provide tangible benefits for the people of the Philippines. Humanitarian civic assistance projects support local communities in the Philippines and strengthen our partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sarah Pysher)

