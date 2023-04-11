Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition 2023

Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers, Spc. Jack Staus, assigned to Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 121st Field Artillery Regiment, and Sgt. Elizabeth Soter, assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, complete the final sprint of the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test, as part of the 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., Apr. 21. The Wisconsin Army National Guard's annual Best Warrior Competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the ACFT. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Bridget J. Vian)

