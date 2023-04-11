Balikatan 23 Football Game

Philippine citizens cheer on service members during a football game as part of Balikatan 23 at Subic Bay, April 15, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, improve capabilities, and reinforce the shared security relationship built over decades of training and cooperation. More than 17,600 troops are participating in Balikatan 23, the 38th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Midori Preecs)

