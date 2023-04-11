Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 Football Game [Image 8 of 10]

    Balikatan 23 Football Game

    PHILIPPINES

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Midori Preecs 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    Philippine citizens cheer on service members during a football game as part of Balikatan 23 at Subic Bay, April 15, 2023. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, improve capabilities, and reinforce the shared security relationship built over decades of training and cooperation. More than 17,600 troops are participating in Balikatan 23, the 38th iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Midori Preecs)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.23.2023 00:48
    Photo ID: 7755836
    VIRIN: 230415-A-QR620-1011
    Resolution: 5715x3320
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 23 Football Game [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Midori Preecs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    PresenceMatters
    JointForce
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    BK 23
    Balikatan 23

