Frankie Ballard sings as part of the entertainment during the open house at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 22, 2023. The open house allowed JBSA personnel to display mission capabilities to the local community through demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2023 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7755808
|VIRIN:
|230422-F-FV908-0665
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sam Houston open house 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
