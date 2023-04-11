U.S. Army COL. Travis Mills, 502nd Force Support Group commander, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas receives a Fiesta 2023 poster and a Fiesta medal from John Meyer, San Antonio, Texas Fiesta 2023 president, right, and Steve Rosenauer, Fiesta executive director, left, during the open house at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 22, 2023. The open house allowed JBSA personnel to display mission capabilities to the local community through demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

Date Taken: 04.22.2023
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, Fort Sam Houston open house 2023, by Brian Boisvert