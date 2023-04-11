Guests sit inside an M1133 Medical Evacuation Vehicle static display during the open house at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 22, 2023. Several static displays were available and allowed attendees to see and feel actual equipment and vehicles while speaking with service members and DoD civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 19:53 Photo ID: 7755506 VIRIN: 230422-F-FV908-0217 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.39 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sam Houston open house 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.