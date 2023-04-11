Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sam Houston open house 2023 [Image 8 of 8]

    Fort Sam Houston open house 2023

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Guests sit inside an M1133 Medical Evacuation Vehicle static display during the open house at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 22, 2023. Several static displays were available and allowed attendees to see and feel actual equipment and vehicles while speaking with service members and DoD civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

    This work, Fort Sam Houston open house 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    JBSA

