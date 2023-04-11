Michelle Wittrien, U.S. Air Force Band of the West, vocals, sings while U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Taylor Keown, BotW, plays the drums during the open house at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, April 22, 2023. The open house allowed JBSA personnel to display mission capabilities to the local community through demonstrations and static displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Boisvert)

This work, Fort Sam Houston open house 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by Brian Boisvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.