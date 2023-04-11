Sgt. Jeffrey Demeyers, a team leader with Alpha Company, 132nd Brigade Support Battalion, clears his M50 protective mask as part of the Army Warrior Tasks evaluation during the 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., Apr. 22. The Wisconsin Army National Guard's annual Best Warrior Competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

