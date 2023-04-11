Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Nikita Nielsen, a cannon crewmember with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, moves from one army warrior task to another during the 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., Apr. 22. The Wisconsin Army National Guard's annual Best Warrior Competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 17:45
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #WisconsinArmyNationalGuard; #WIARNG; #BestWarrior2023; #BestWarriorCompetition; #BWC23

