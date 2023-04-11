Spc. Connor Ford, an M2 gunner with Alpha Troop, 1st Squadron, 105th Cavalry Regiment, returns fire prior to administering medical assistance to a simulated casualty as part of the 2023 Wisconsin Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wis., Apr. 22. The Wisconsin Army National Guard's annual Best Warrior Competition is designed to recognize and reward Soldiers who demonstrate exceptional skills, leadership, and dedication through a variety of grueling tasks including a 12-mile road march, weapons qualifications, land navigation, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. The four-day competition culminates in the crowning of Wisconsin’s best Soldier and noncommissioned officer of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

