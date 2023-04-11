New adjutant general welcomed by Florida National Guard

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez (left), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John D. Haas, incoming adjutant general of Florida, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, outgoing adjutant general of Florida, stand on stage during a change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on April 22. During the ceremony Haas assumed command from Eifert, who retired after 41 years of service. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

