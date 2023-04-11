Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New adjutant general welcomed by Florida National Guard [Image 22 of 25]

    New adjutant general welcomed by Florida National Guard

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A color guard consisting of Florida guardsmen participate in the Adjutant General of Florida's change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on April 22. During the ceremony U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John D. Haas assumed command from U.S. Air Force James O. Eifert, who retired after 41 years of service. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 16:19
    Photo ID: 7755354
    VIRIN: 230422-Z-BX441-1021
    Resolution: 4128x2752
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New adjutant general welcomed by Florida National Guard [Image 25 of 25], by SrA Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

