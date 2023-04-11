New adjutant general welcomed by Florida National Guard

Units of the Florida National Guard participate in the Adjutant General of Florida's change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on April 22. During the ceremony U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John D. Haas assumed command from U.S. Air Force James O. Eifert, who retired after 41 years of service. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jacob Hancock)

