Paratroopers assigned to both the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade and 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sustainment operations for rotation 23-07 at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Alexandria, LA, April 21, 2023. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 12:20 Photo ID: 7755204 VIRIN: 230421-A-ID763-158 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 15.85 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRTC ADSB and 2P Sustainment Operations [Image 25 of 25], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.