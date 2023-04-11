Paratroopers assigned to both the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade and 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sustainment operations for rotation 23-07 at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Alexandria, LA, April 21, 2023. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|04.21.2023
|04.22.2023 12:20
|7755204
|230421-A-ID763-158
|7952x5304
|15.85 MB
|US
|0
|0
This work, JRTC ADSB and 2P Sustainment Operations [Image 25 of 25], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
