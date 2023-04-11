Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRTC ADSB and 2P Sustainment Operations [Image 25 of 25]

    JRTC ADSB and 2P Sustainment Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to both the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade and 2nd Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct sustainment operations for rotation 23-07 at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Alexandria, LA, April 21, 2023. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.22.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7755204
    VIRIN: 230421-A-ID763-158
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 15.85 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRTC ADSB and 2P Sustainment Operations [Image 25 of 25], by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    2 Panther
    Panther Brigade
    ADSB

