Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

230421-N-DU622-1410 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the “Kestrels” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 137 makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin McTaggart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA