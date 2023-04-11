230420-N-XK462-1115 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 20, 2023) Aircraft fly near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 04.22.2023 10:35 Photo ID: 7755103 VIRIN: 230420-N-XK462-1115 Resolution: 4573x3266 Size: 353.67 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 53 of 53], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.