Sailors Prepare Helicopter For Transport

230421-N-NX635-1062 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 21, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 to be taxied on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

